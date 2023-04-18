DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.75, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

