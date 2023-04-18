Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Daniel David Daniel III Purchases 47,500 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.15. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

