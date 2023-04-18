Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Daniel David Daniel III Purchases 47,500 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Domo Price Performance
Shares of DOMO opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.15. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $48.19.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
