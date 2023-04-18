Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,353,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,668,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

