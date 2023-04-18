Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $15.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,695,000 after purchasing an additional 399,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

