Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.