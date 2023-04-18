e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $105.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.