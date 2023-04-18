Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

