Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 311,911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of DEA opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

