Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 84,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.