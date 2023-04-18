Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 98,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

