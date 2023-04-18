EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00.

AutoCanada Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACQ opened at C$20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.99. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$35.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACQ. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.25.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

