Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $161.26

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.26 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 152.72 ($1.89). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.91), with a volume of 886,374 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £601.18 million, a P/E ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 5,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,900 ($9,776.02). In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £14,899.96 ($18,438.26). Also, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £7,900 ($9,776.02). 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

