Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,673,475.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
