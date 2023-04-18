EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Opthea from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Opthea currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ OPT opened at $3.60 on Monday. Opthea has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

