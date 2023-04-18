eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 167,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of EGAN stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
