eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 167,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Get eGain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of eGain by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.