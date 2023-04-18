Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Sells 10,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:SEA opened at C$17.92 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$13.83 and a one year high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.53.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.