Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

