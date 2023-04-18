Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$28,712.00 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.33 on Tuesday. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$33.09 and a 52 week high of C$44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

