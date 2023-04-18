Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.22.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EDR opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 over the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

