Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EDR opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.61. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

