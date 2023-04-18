Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.86.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $224.92 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.