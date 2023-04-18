Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.86.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $224.92 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.