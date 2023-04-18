EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

