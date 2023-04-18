Ernesto Balarezo Acquires 39,500 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Ernesto Balarezo bought 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$16,195.00.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

