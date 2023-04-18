Ernesto Balarezo Acquires 39,500 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Ernesto Balarezo bought 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$16,195.00.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
Shares of SMT stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.
About Sierra Metals
Further Reading
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.