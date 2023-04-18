Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $239.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.52.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $213.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

