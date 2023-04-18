Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESTA. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA stock opened at $74.65 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

