Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

