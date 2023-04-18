EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

EverQuote stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $275.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.19 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $385,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EverQuote by 380.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

