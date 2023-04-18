Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,433 shares of company stock worth $351,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MYGN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.84. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

