Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $263.18 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

