Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 157,947 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

