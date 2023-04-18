Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.