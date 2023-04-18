Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 480.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

