Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

