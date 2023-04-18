Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

