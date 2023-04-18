Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Insider Activity

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

