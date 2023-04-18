Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.