Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 375.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

