Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in UFP Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 179,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after buying an additional 110,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

