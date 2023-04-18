Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 907.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after buying an additional 1,345,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 373.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 32.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 456,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 121.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 360,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock worth $298,770,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

US Foods stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

