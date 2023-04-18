F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 by 174.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,896 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

