FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $3,290,878.24 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.40 and its 200 day moving average is $420.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $45,313,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

