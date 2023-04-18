FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $3,290,878.24 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.40 and its 200 day moving average is $420.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $45,313,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

