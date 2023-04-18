Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.31.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 599,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

