First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.89.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.