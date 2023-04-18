First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$750,221.22 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 19,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$750,221.22.

First National Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE:FN opened at C$38.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.98. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About First National Financial

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

