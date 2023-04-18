First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

FV opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

