FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 220,219 shares of company stock worth $19,828,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

