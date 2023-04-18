FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,381,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,005,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 220,219 shares of company stock valued at $19,828,858 over the last 90 days. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstCash Trading Up 0.7 %

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

