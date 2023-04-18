Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $431.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

