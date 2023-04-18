Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $431.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.