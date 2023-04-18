Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

