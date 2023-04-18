Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $85.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $73.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
